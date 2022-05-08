"To be honest I never expected that but I'm beyond grateful for that support" - Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts to LeBron James shoutout, wholesome display of sportsmanship by the two superstars

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his second home run of the season as he and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 3 to 2. This was Acuna Jr.'s eighth game since returning from an injury that caused him to miss the second half of last season and the first few weeks of the 2022 season.

NBA superstar LeBron James gave Ronald Acuna Jr. a shoutout on Twitter after his exciting home run celebration.

"Yessir!!!! Went yard then hit the 'Silencer'!! Ayyyyyyeee" - @ LeBron James

Ronald Acuna reacted to LeBron's shoutout after the game was over.

"To be honest I never expected that but I'm beyond grateful for that support" - Ronald Acuna Jr. after last night's game via Bally Sports Southeast

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s five most clutch home runs of his career

Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. is just 24 years old and has already had his fair share of clutch moments. Here, we'll take a look at the young phenom's five most clutch home runs in his career.

#5 May,7, 2022: Acuna homers off Cy Young winner

Last night, Acuna launched a solo shot against last year's Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes. Burnes came into the game with an ERA below two and led the league in strikeouts. Watch this epic home run by a young superstar.

#4 May 6, 2022: Acuna Jr. hits a 450-foot home run while falling down

This was his first home run of the 2022 season, and it was one of the more improbable home runs you will see. It goes to show how much power he has, being able to hit a 450-foot homer while falling to the ground.

#3 September 25, 2020: Ronald hits one 495 feet!

This home run came against the Boston Red Sox in 2020. Acuna launched the ball. It is his longest home run of his career.

#2 May 19, 2021: Acuna walks it off against the New York Mets

This home run came against National League East rival the New York Mets and it marked his first walk-off home run of his career. Watch this clutch walk-off bomb.

#1 October 8, 2018: Acuna becomes youngest player to hit grand slam in playoffs

Acuna Jr.'s most clutch home run came back in his rookie season when the Braves were facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Acuna lauched a clutch grand slam off the Dodgers to make him the youngest to ever do so in the postseason.

