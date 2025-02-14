Ronald Acuna Jr.'s electrifying BP session gives powerful boost to Atlanta Braves in Spring Training 

The Atlanta Braves, including star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., are headed to CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, for Spring Training.

Acuna Jr. has been actively working to return to the team before the regular season begins. He is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury he suffered on May 26 while trying to return to second base during a stolen base attempt. Before this, Acuna also tore his right ACL in 2021.

On Thursday, Acuna was spotted taking batting practice. In a clip posted on X/Twitter by WSBTV reporter Alison Mastrangelo, he could be seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts as he stepped into the batter’s box and delivered an impressive shot.

According to Mastrangelo, the ball hit the video board in left field, and Acuna was visibly pleased with his swing. After stepping out of the batter’s box, he reacted proudly, celebrating the powerful hit.

Last season, Ronald Acuna Jr. played only 49 games with the Braves before his year was cut short due to injury. He finished the season with a .250 batting average, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 27 walks and 16 stolen bases in 192 at-bats.

Atlanta Braves manager and GM open up about Ronald Acuna Jr.’s recovery and return

Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to miss part of the regular season before eventually rejoining the team. Braves manager Brian Snitker shared an update on his progress:

“Ronald’s doing everything. You know, he hasn’t done a lot of the cutting and things like that. But, you know, I’ve seen him in Atlanta before I came down. And as you’re seeing right now, I mean, he’s doing great. I mean, he’s checking all the boxes. He looks great," Snitker said via APNews.com.

Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos also commented on Acuna.

“We just want to make sure when Ronald Acuna Jr. is back, that he is going to be elite," Anthopoulos said via SI.com.

Anthopoulos also revealed that Acuna is expected to play in the outfield once he returns, rather than in the designated hitter role, which is already held by Marcell Ozuna.

