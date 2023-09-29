Ronald Acuna Jr., the standout pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and the current favorite for the National League MVP, created history on Wednesday night as his team defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-5 in extra innings. Acuna Jr. became the first player in Major League Baseball history to smash 40 or more home runs and steal 70 or more bases in the same season in the 10th inning of the 2023 season.

"Running right into the record books."

However it was not Acuna Jr. who stole the show, but his kids, who took the spotlight at the postgame presser.

When the kids started making commotion, Acuna Jr. tried to quiet them, but he eventually carried them up to the microphone to say hello. The younger of the two, Jamal, kept attempting to grab the microphone, and Acuna Jr. had to keep shooing his hands away as he listened to the reporters' inquiries.

"@ronaldacunajr13 made history, but his kids stole the show at the postgame presser. ❤️"

Fans reacted to Acuna Jr.'s kids' adorable behavior online:

"This is adorable" "1 for 1 on stolen show attempts" "They’re like “no one cares about your records, this our time to shine”

"Those kids about to be studs" "Well this is adorable lol" "aaaawwww my heart is melted rn!! "

Acuna Jr.recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, 2015 Miss Teen Carabobo Maria Laborde, in an intimate ceremony.

Their journey includes the arrival of Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde, their first child, in September 2020. In late 2022, a new sibling joined the family, substantially growing it.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s proposal

A heartwarming chapter to their narrative was added earlier this year when Acuna Jr. proposed to Laborde. In a sweet video, a visibly anxious Acuna Jr. proposed to his then-girlfriend by getting down on one knee over a family dinner and giving her a ring.

Fans were given a glimpse into this significant moment thanks to social media photos that were posted at the time.