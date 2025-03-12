Ronald Acuna Jr.'s teammate gets honest about Braves star's rigorous preparation for 2025 season

Atlanta Braves fans eagerly await superstar slugger Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return for the 2025 season. His Braves teammate Matt Olson shared his honest opinion on the 2023 National League MVP's regime in preparation for next season following his knee surgery last year.

Ronald Acuna Jr. tore the ACL in his left leg in May last year, which required a season-ending surgery. However, the 27-year-old outfielder is doing his best to rebound this year.

In conversation with MLB Network, All-Star first baseman Matt Olson got honest about Acuna Jr.'s intensity during Spring Training Workouts. Olson said:

"He's looking awesome and working his tail off over here. You can tell he's always in the gym or the training room, trying to get it right, watching some video, taking BP, and going out on the field to take at-bats. He looks great.

"Obviously, there's going to be some last steps of just recovering from an injury like that, you know, being able to cut and stop and run and those kinds of things. But, all the baseball activities we've seen from, that's Ronald Jr."

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s injury came after the dynamic outfielder's record-breaking 2023 season, during which he recorded 73 stolen bases and hit 41 homers, becoming the first MLB player to join the 70-40 club.

Braves being cautious with Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return from second knee surgery

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s injury last year meant that he has now got two surgically repaired knees as he tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021. Because of the All-Star slugger's injury history, the Braves are being cautious with his return this year with the team not revealing a set date for Acuna Jr.'s season debut.

“He’s probably as strong as he’s ever been,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “When he comes back, we want him to be able to go. We’re going to make sure he is ready to go when we do turn him loose.”

The Braves will be aware of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s struggles after returning from his first knee surgery in the 2022 season. While the Braves superstar has been hitting long home runs in batting practice, indicating his hitting prowess, he is unlikely to be as swift running the bases this year as he was in 2023.

