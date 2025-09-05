  • home icon
  Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria drops 1-word reaction to Luisangel Acuna's girlfriend Dior's stylish casual look

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria drops 1-word reaction to Luisangel Acuna's girlfriend Dior's stylish casual look

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 05, 2025 15:20 GMT
Ronald Acuna Jr.and his family.(Via Instagram)
Ronald Acuna Jr.and his family.(Via Instagram)

Dior, girlfriend of Luisangel Acuña, Ronald Acuña Jr.'s brother, shared a New York City post on Thursday. The series of images features Dior and their daughter Lucina.

Dior wore a baby pink crop top with flared denim pants, and her daughter Lucina wore a white t-shirt with denim and completed her look with a pink bow in her hair. The snapshot was taken at The Vessel, a modern honeycomb-like structure located at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, which attracts visitors in NYC.

She wrote the caption, "In mine, because in yours I don't care...!!" #ny #newyork #newyorkcity (the translation of the Spanish caption).
On the post, Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife, Maria, reacted immediately,

"What 😍😍😍😍😍" (a translation of the Spanish reaction).

Dior replied:

"Mana." (Sister in Venezuelan dialect).

After a while, her boyfriend, Luisangel, reacted,

"😍."
She replied, "❤️."
Ronald Acuna Jr.’s brother, Luisangel, reacted to his girlfriend Dior's post. (via Instagram)
Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife, Maria, reacted to Dior's post. (Via Instagram)

This highlights the tight bond between the Acuña family, who often share moments on social media platforms.

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife, Maria, reacted to his post

Six hours before, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña shared a carousel of images on a social media platform. The snapshot features him in a casual maroon t-shirt, light blue jeans, and white and maroon sneakers. In the first image, he was sitting in a chair with a panoramic city view as a backdrop, and a clip of him passing through a subway. He accessorized with a gold watch and gold chains.

He wrote a caption, "🐒."
His wife, Maria Laborde, reacted to the post, "What beautiful pictures does your wife take of you 📸 🙉."(the translation of the Spanish caption).
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife, Maria Laborde, wrote an adorable message on her husband's post. (via instagram)

Yesterday, Ronald shared a photo of his younger son, Jamal, on his social media story. The kid wore a black outfit with a blue bandana and held a toy baseball in his hand. He was ready to hit a shot.

Acuña added a playful caption, "Bat, Ball, Dad, Bob Abreu." (the translation of the Spanish caption, referencing a popular Venezuelan ad from the former MLB player).
Ronald Acuña Jr. posted an adorable snapshot of his kid, Jamal. (Via Instagram)

Bob Abreu was a Venezuelan star who won a Silver Slugger award, earned two All-Star nods and a Gold Glove.

Ronald and Maria got married in August 2023 and have two sons, Ronald (5) and Jamal (3).

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
