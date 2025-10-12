Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde dives into paradise donning neon bikini during romantic island escape with Braves superstar

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife, Maria Laborde, are in the middle of their vacation in the Bahamas. Maria has been sharing glimpses from their tropical vacation at Bimini Beach, and some more came by over the weekend.On Saturday, Maria shared a photo in which she is wearing a chic Panama hat and a vibrant neon bikini, posing near the shore. In another photo, she poses beside Acuna Jr., who is in cream shorts and a blue hoodie. She also posted a picture in which she is swimming and is holding on to some aquatic animals like starfish and turtles. She wrote in her story:&quot;Que hermosas son 🥹 recuerdan nunca sacarlas del agua por favor 🙏🏻&quot; English translation: &quot;How beautiful they are 🥹 remember to never take them out of the water please 🙏🏻&quot;Maria's Instagram storyRonald Acuna Jr. and Maria tied the knot on August 31, 2023, after dating for several years. The couple is parents to two sons: Jamal and Ronald Daniel Acuña Laborde.Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria turned heads at 2025 MLB All-Star red carpetThis year's MLB All-Star game was played in Truist Park, Atlanta. Ronald Acuna Jr., who missed most of last season due to injury, made his return this year and was selected to represent the National League in the All-Star game. He was scheduled to participate in the Derby contest as well, but he pulled his name and was subsequently replaced by his teammate and Braves slugger Matt Olson.Acuna Jr. hit the red carpet of the All-Star game on July 25 with his family. Acuña was wearing a black sleeveless blazer paired with black trousers. Maria was also in a black ensemble. Meanwhile, their two sons were in all-white outfits. Maria shared the photos from their red carpet appearance and wrote:&quot;All-Star moments we’ll never forget. Thank you for loving and supporting my husband — it means everything to us ✨🤍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAcuna Jr. played 95 games in 2025, hitting .290 to go along with 21 home runs and nine stolen bases.