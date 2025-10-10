  • home icon
  Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde dons black bikini while enjoying sunny beach day with the Braves superstar

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde dons black bikini while enjoying sunny beach day with the Braves superstar

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 10, 2025 20:16 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde dons black bikini - Source: Imagn

Ronald Acuna Jr. missed the beginning of the 2025 season due to injury rehab. In his absence, the Braves fared poorly, and the situation didn't change when he returned to the active roster.

With the Braves missing the postseason, Acuna Jr.'s offseason began early. The Braves outfielder is now enjoying valuable time with his family. On Friday, his wife, Maria Laborde, shared a short clip on her Instagram story.

Taken from a beach, Acuna Jr. and his wife seemed to be enjoying the moment. The Brave star wore printed shorts while his significant other donned a black bikini. Both wore sunglasses.

The clip began with the couple walking towards the sea, away from the camera, which appeared to be inside a small tent.

Maria Laborde's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/marialaborde]
Maria Laborde's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/marialaborde]

After a few seconds, Maria ran back to the camera with Acuna Jr. following her.

Maria Laborde's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/marialaborde]
Maria Laborde's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/marialaborde]

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria met through mutual friends in 2019. They got engaged in January 2023 and married on August 31, 2023. The couple are parents to two boys, born in 2020 and 2022.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, flaunts her chic style

Like Ronald Acuna Jr., his wife, Maria Laborde, is Venezuelan. Born in 2000, Maria is a model and influencer by profession. Notably, she has a strong social media presence and has worked with major brands like Zara, H&M, and many more.

In late August, Maria shared a single-photo Instagram post showcasing her chic sense of style. The picture captured her seated in the back seat of a car, her long dark hair left freely.

She wore a light-colored short-sleeved top paired with loose-fitting light blue pants and white platform sneakers. Her accessories included a watch on her left wrist, several rings, and a simple necklace.

With her nails painted red, Maria held a dark-colored phone in her hands as she looked directly into the camera, exuding a calm and confident vibe.

Among the many who commented on the post was Nahomi Rojas, the wife of Francisco Alvarez, the Mets catcher.

"Everything to see ❤️," Nahomi wrote (translated to English from Spanish).
Nahomi Rojas' comment [Image Source: Instagram/marialaborde]
Nahomi Rojas' comment [Image Source: Instagram/marialaborde]

Notably, Maria had won the prestigious 2015 Miss Teen Carabobo title in Venezuela. After her regional win, she represented Carabobo in the national Miss Teen Venezuela competition.

Following the successful launch of her beauty queen career, Maria worked with notable celebrity photographers like Annie Leibovitz, Steven Meisel, and Terry Richardson.

Edited by Safeer M S
