Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife Maria Laborde enjoys romantic underwater swim with Braves superstar donning red bikini

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s season ended last month after the Atlanta Braves failed to make the postseason this year. The former NL MVP is enjoying time off the field with his wife in Venezuela.

His wife, Maria Laborde, shared pictures of their scenic gateway from their native country. The duo enjoyed an underwater swim at the Los Roques archipelago off the coast of Venezuela.

Maria wore a red bikini and the duo held their hand while swimming underwater in one of her Instagram stories.

(Image source - Instagram)

In one of her previous stories, Maria shared a clip of the Braves star enjoying a swing on the beach. She also shared a picture of the coastal sunset in her story.

(Image source - Instagram)

Ronald Acuna Jr. also shared glimpses of their gateway as the former NL MVP unfurled the Venezuelan flag underwater. He shared the clip of swimming around The Virgin of the Valley sculpture.

(Image source - Ronald Acuna Jr. Instagram)

