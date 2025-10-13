  • home icon
  Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde enjoys romantic underwater swim with Braves superstar donning red bikini

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife Maria Laborde enjoys romantic underwater swim with Braves superstar donning red bikini

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:27 GMT
Ronald Acu&ntilde;a Jr.&rsquo;s wife Maria Laborde enjoys romantic underwater swim with Braves superstar donning red bikini (Image source - Maria Laborde Instagram)
Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s season ended last month after the Atlanta Braves failed to make the postseason this year. The former NL MVP is enjoying time off the field with his wife in Venezuela.

His wife, Maria Laborde, shared pictures of their scenic gateway from their native country. The duo enjoyed an underwater swim at the Los Roques archipelago off the coast of Venezuela.

Maria wore a red bikini and the duo held their hand while swimming underwater in one of her Instagram stories.

(Image source - Instagram)
In one of her previous stories, Maria shared a clip of the Braves star enjoying a swing on the beach. She also shared a picture of the coastal sunset in her story.

(Image source - Instagram)
Ronald Acuna Jr. also shared glimpses of their gateway as the former NL MVP unfurled the Venezuelan flag underwater. He shared the clip of swimming around The Virgin of the Valley sculpture.

(Image source - Ronald Acuna Jr. Instagram)
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
