Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde flexes strength by repping powerful conventional deadlifts in sleeveless gym look

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife, Maria Laborde, shared her high-intensity leg routine on Friday morning. She shared a clip on her Instagram story, wearing a sleeveless black gym body suit paired with socks.

She first gripped a barbell in a conventional deadlift stance, then moved to a different leg workout routine and performed a squat movement.

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife, Maria, shared a story.(marialaborde/Instagram)

Earlier this week, Maria shared an underwater clip on her Instagram story. She donned a swimsuit and equipped herself with a snorkel mask and fins.

Another snap was of a brightly colored rainbow stretching across a partly cloudy sky.

“From the heights,” Maria wrote (English translation).

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife Maria shared a playful moment with their two sons.

Maria shared a video on her Instagram of playtime with their two kids. She was seen tickling Ronald Daniel, who is five years old, and Jamall, who is two years old. Maria added two red hearts with 'Eternal Love' from Olexy in the clip.

In 2023, Acuña became the first player to combine 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. He hit a grand slam against the Dodgers and led an 8-7 victory for the Braves, and on the same day, tied the knot wth his longtime girlfriend, Maria.

He expressed his feelings on marriage:

"Since we've known each other, we've wanted to be together. We have two kids. Family is meant to be together. That comes before anything else. I'm really happy that's going to happen now."

Acuna continued:

"Family is the most important thing in life."

In the 2025 season, Ronald Acuña Jr. posted a .290 batting average, 21 home runs and 41 RBIs.

