Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde makes core memories of dreamy Disneyland adventures with the sons Ronald & Jamal

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife, Maria Laborde, shared some personal moments from her family time on her Instagram story on Sunday. Acuna Jr. and Maria share two sons, Ronald and Jamal, born in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Maria often shares heartwarming family moments, especially those featuring her children. She shared some snapshots from a visit to Disneyland with her sons.

In one clip she posted, the iconic Disney castle can be seen in the background as the Lee County High School marching band performs a parade, with spectators lining the street to enjoy the show.

Maria Laborde IG (Credits: Instagram/@marialaborde)

She also shared a picture posing with both Ronald and Jamal on a crowded street, with the beautiful Disneyland buildings in the background.

Maria posted a heartwarming clip of her kids hugging Mickey Mouse, captioned:

"My favorite moment ❤️ (Mi momento favorito ❤️)"

Maria Laborde IG (Credits: Instagram/@marialaborde)

In another post, showing both her sons sitting in strollers, she wrote:

"My beloved crazy ones ❤️ (Mis loquitos amados ❤️)"

She later shared a video from Disneyland’s nighttime festivities, which featured stunning visuals projected onto the castle. Maria captured the moment when Disney’s Princess Ariel appeared, captioning it:

"My favorite princess 🦋 ❤️ (Mi princesa favorita 🦋 ❤️)"

To wrap up the magical day, she posted some family pictures with the beautifully lit castle in the background, followed by a clip of the mother-son trio enjoying Disneyland’s Avatar World ride.

After years of dating, the couple took a major step in their relationship, announcing their engagement in January 2023 and tying the knot in August of the same year. Maria boasts an impressive 133K followers on Instagram, where she posts pictures in stylish outfits.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde reacts to the Braves star’s Nike photos

In late March, Ronald Acuna Jr. teamed up with Nike for a photo shoot promoting their line of underwear. The photos featured the Braves star shirtless, wearing the brand’s white underwear, accessorized with his necklace and proudly displaying his tattoos.

His wife, Maria Laborde, reacted to the photo shoot by dropping a series of emojis in the comment section:

“🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨”

Ronald Acuna Jr IG (Credits: Instagram/@ronaldacunajr13)

Among Ronald Acuna Jr.'s many tattoos, one that stood out in the shoot was the name of his wife inked on his chest. The 2023 NL MVP is currently sidelined for the 2025 season as he continues to recover from knee issues sustained last year.

