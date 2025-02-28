Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde melts over Braves star's adorable bonding time with their two sons

While the MLB regular season isn't far away, Ronald Acuna Jr. will always have time for his children. Acuna Jr. and his longtime girlfriend Maria tied the knot on Aug. 31, 2023. The couple share two sons: Ronald Daniel and Jamal.

The elder son was named after his father, while the second son was named after Jamal Crawford, a former basketball player who played for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and others. Moreover, Jamal's middle name "Mitchell" is inspired by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

On Thursday, Maria took to social media to share a heartwarming moment between the former NL MVP and their two sons, proving once again that Acuna's biggest win is at home with his family.

In the adorable story, Acuna is seen peeking out from behind a set of beige curtains, playfully holding one of their sons while the other runs away. Maria added a red heart and teary-eyed emoji to the post.

She accompanied the story with the soft tune of Sweet Love by Myles Smith. The clip showcases a side of Acuna fans rarely get to see, one with fatherly love.

Maria's Instagram story

Ronald Acuna Jr. met his future wife Maria in Venezuela in February 2019. Interestingly, just moments after their wedding, Acuna Jr. went on to become the first player in major league history to record 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. once shared insights on both of his sons

During an interview with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution in October 2023, Acuna Jr. spoke about both of his sons. When his first son was born, the life of the Braves star "changed completely."

“It was a completely, totally new feeling, just being a father and seeing him for the first time,” he added.

Talking about both of his sons, Acuna said they are "both alike."

He also added that while baseball season is grueling, his two sons lighten up his heart.

“It’s incredible,” Acuna said. “I feel like they’re both always waiting for me at the door to come home, with open arms, just a joy about them.

"They’re always really excited to see me. I think it just gives me a sense of joy as well. Regardless of how bad of a day it was, to be able to just go there and enjoy that time with your sons is just something really special."

Both of his sons have made appearances during his press conferences as well. So, expect some of these moments to come by in 2025 as well.

