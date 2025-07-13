Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde pens motivational message after Braves superstar embraces new role

Ronald Acuna Jr. embraced a massive change in Game 2 of the three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. In this game, Acuna batted third in the Atlanta Braves' lineup for the first time in his career. He received many reactions on social media after he embraced this role.
One such reaction came from his wife, Maria Laborde. She shared a post from the official handle of the Braves on her Instagram story. Along with the post, she also wrote a message for her husband in Spanish.
"Donde te pongan eres el mejor mi vida 🤍," Laborde wrote.
In English, this message translates to:
"Wherever they put you, you are the best my life 🤍"
You can check Maria Laborde's story below:
Acuna and his wife Maria met in 2019. In January 2023, the couple announced they were engaged and got married seven months later. The couple has two sons, Ronald and Jamal.
Atlanta Braves manager comments on Ronald Acuna Jr. batting third in the lineup further in the season
Ronald Acuna Jr. batted third for the first time in his career Saturday as the Braves edged the Cardinals 7-6 to take a 2-0 series lead. Acuna scored twice and hit a home run, helping Atlanta secure the win.
After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Acuna could remain in the No. 3 spot.
“He came up in some big spots, so it's good,” Snitker said (according to MLB.com). “(Jurickson Profar has) had some success leading off and I kind of like … that it balances our lineup a little bit.”
Acuna is batting .333 with 156 at-bats for Atlanta this season. He has scored 39 runs, hit 12 home runs and recorded 22 RBIs.