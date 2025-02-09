  • home icon
  Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde relishes ocean sunset in black beachwear with sons Ronald & Jamal

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde relishes ocean sunset in black beachwear with sons Ronald & Jamal

By Safeer M S
Modified Feb 09, 2025 16:16 GMT
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s family (Source - Instagram/ronaldacunajr13, braves)

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, recently took their sons to the beach. The trio enjoyed a picturesque evening, with a stunning sunset as the highlight.

On Saturday, Maria shared Instagram stories capturing moments from their outing. The first story was a selfie video of her in black swimwear and a black-and-white hat.

Screenshots of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife's Instagram story [Source - @marialaborde]

The second, also a video but not a selfie, featured Maria posing briefly before the camera zoomed in on the breathtaking sunset.


Screenshots of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife's Instagram story [Source - @marialaborde]

The third story showed Maria running toward the sunset through the ocean, captured from behind. The video began at normal speed but went on in slow motion as she ran. Maria ran until the incoming waves slowed her down, at which point she dipped into the water before retreating.

Screenshots of Acuna Jr.'s wife's Instagram story [Source - @marialaborde]

Next was a serene video of the sunset. The final story showed her sons, Ronald Daniel and Jamal Mitchell, gazing at the beautiful evening sky.

Screenshots of Acuna Jr.'s wife's Instagram story [Source - @marialaborde]

The oldest son is named after Acuna's father while the youngest is named after Jamal Crawford, his favorite basketball player.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off her street style

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, is a former beauty pageant, having won the Miss Teen Carabobo title in 2015. Afterward, she worked with top brands like Calvin Klein and Zara. Maria has over 130,000 Instagram followers, where she frequently showcases her fashion sense.

On January 13, she proved her versatility by embracing street style in a four-snap Instagram post. As of now, the post has already garnered more than 7000 likes.

"Doing me and doing better everyday ♟️" - Maria captioned the post.

Showing love to her daughter, Maria's mother, Astrid Gonzalez de Laborde commented on the post.

"😍 😍 😍 I love you ! God bless you" - Astrid wrote (translated from Spanish).
Comments section of the post

For the photoshoot, she sported a black corset, ripped jeans, and sneakers, accessorizing with a luxurious bag. All the snaps captured her sitting on the stairs, striking different poses.

In the first snap, Maria looked directly at the camera with her bag resting on her right knee. In the second, she placed the bag on the stair beside her and gazed to the side. The third snap mirrored the first, but the bag was on her left knee. In the final shot, she posed with her right hand on her head while leaving the bag on the stairs.

Edited by Gio Vergara
