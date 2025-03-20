Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off luxurious Mercedes with bold orange interiors while driving to the gym

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been married to his longtime girlfriend Maria Laborde for more than a year now. The couple are also parents to two boys, Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde, who was born in Sept. 2020, and Jamal, born in 2022.

The family of four resides in Atlanta, GA where Acuna has been playing professional baseball with the Braves since making his MLB debut in 2018. The couple also share a similar attitude towards fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle.

On Wednesday, Maria Laborde shared some snaps on social media showcasing the interiors of her luxurious Mercedes while on her way to the gym for a workout session.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @marialaborde/Instagram)

After this, she shared a couple more images from inside the gym facility while working out.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @marialaborde/Instagram)

Ronald Acuna Jr. will be coming back from a second ACL surgery this season. He has now had an ACL surgery on both his knees which forced him to sit out for more than half a year in two MLB seasons, 2021 and 2024.

While the star OF has showcased his valuable skill sets on multiple occasions in the MLB, consistent injuries have largely affected his playing time inside the diamond. He spent the previous offseason recuperating from his ACL surgery while spending quality time with his wife and kids.

During the offseason, Acuna went on a snowy retreat to Aspen, Colorado, and Europe alongside Maria Laborde. The couple shared some delightful images from the trips on their respective social media accounts.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde shared a self-appreciation post on Instagram

Maria Laborde shared a self-appreciation post on Instagram in January, showcasing the positive mentality of the former Miss Teen Carabobo, a title she won in her home country of Venezuela in 2015.

The post featured a series of images in which she rocked a black corset top with blue jeans and a black handbag. The caption of the post read:

"Doing me and doing better everyday."

Acuna's family and Braves nation will be hoping the 27-year-old Venezuelan can make a strong comeback this season.

