Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde takes on Braves’ slugger in dreamy seaside pickleball match donning black bikini & swimming trunks

Ronald Acuña Jr. and his wife, Maria Laborde, are making the most of the MLB offseason. With the Atlanta Braves not in the postseason, the former NL MVP decided to go near a beach for a dreamy getaway at Bimini Beach in the Bahamas.

On Friday, Laborde shared a glimpse of their tropical getaway. In the backdrop of turquoise waters and golden sunsets, the couple is engaged in a seaside pickleball match. Laborde was in a sleek black bikini, while Acuna was in white swimming trunks with a printed design. Bad Bunny's track was playing in the background.

"Le gané 😘," Laborde captioned. It's Spa4nish for, "I beat him."

Maria's Instagram story

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria met through mutual friends in 2019. They welcomed two sons: Ronald Daniel (born September 2020) and Jamal (born 2022).

Ronald Acuna Jr. made MLB history hours after tying the knot to Maria

In January 2023, the couple got engaged. In an intimate/private ceremony near Los Angeles, Acuna Jr. and Maria tied the knot on August 31, 2023. It was a last-minute wedding since Maria's visa was expiring. With the postseason upcoming at the time, he wanted Maria to stay back; therefore, he decided to get married.

According to ESPN, at 10:00 a.m. ET, he called his business manager to arrange a wedding ceremony in Agoura Hills, California. The wedding happened in the morning and Acuna took the diamond for the Braves that same night and made history.

In the second inning of an 8-7 victory over the LA Dodgers, he launched a grand slam to become the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season.

Acuna Jr. kept the game tickets of the night and gifted them to his wife, Maria, with a message inscribed:

"For the rest of my life, I hope you never forget this incredibly special day for us."

Acuna Jr. has since spoken highly of his wife, Maria, and their two children. They appeared on the red carpet for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.

