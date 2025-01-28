Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria shows off toned abs in latest mirror selfie despite skipping gym for weeks

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde is a former beauty pageant contestant. Born in 2000, Acuna Jr.'s wife was the Miss Teen Carabobo in 2015. Having close to 135,000 followers on Instagram, Maria often shares fashion-related content.

On Monday, Jan. 27, Maria shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, wearing a red tracksuit. She left the sweater unzipped to reveal a sleek black sports bra underneath and completed the look with a pair of Adidas gloves.

"Today we start after more than two weeks without working out! 🥲" - Maria captioned the post (translated from Spanish).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Maria's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/marialaborde)

Despite the absence from the gym, as revealed by Acuna Jr.'s wife, her toned abs were visible in the selfie.

Trending

Maria married Ronald Acuna Jr. on August 31, 2023. The couple had been engaged since January. Together, they have two sons: Ronald, born in September 2020, and Jamal, born in 2022.

Recently, the couple enjoyed a picturesque European vacation, exploring the beauty of France, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain. Before the European trip, they had a snowy getaway at the Aspen Highlands in Colorado.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off street style

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria, continues to showcase her impeccable sense of style through her Instagram posts. In her latest update on January 13, Maria demonstrated she can also shine in street style.

Maria paired ripped jeans with a sleek black corset top in the four-snap Instagram post. She completed the look with black-and-white sneakers and accessorized with a stylish bag from Amiri, a luxury fashion brand founded by Mike Amiri in 2014.

All four snaps of the post showed Maria sitting on stairs, possibly at her home. In the first snap, Acuna Jr.'s wife looked at the camera with the handbag on her right knee. The handbag was on the step in the second snap as Maria looked sideways.

The third snap was similar to the first but was captured close, with the handbag on the other knee, while the final snap showed Maria placing her right hand on her head as she left the handbag on the step near her right hand.

As for Ronald Acuna Jr., the 2023 NL MVP will not be available in the season opener. The 27-year-old's 2024 season ended due to an ACL injury, and the superstar outfielder is eager to make an impact in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback