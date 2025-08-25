Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria turns up glamor in sleek black halter neck mini dress to celebrate night out with her best friend Valeria Rojas

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, has been best friends with Valeria Rojas, a social media content creator, since 2017. They often spend time together, including vacations with their partners.
Laborde and Rojas posted multiple Instagram stories on Sunday, giving fans a glimpse of their celebration of friendship. Rojas' stories included a throwback picture.
"My BF since 2017," Rojas wrote.
The image showed the two in casual attire, likely in a restaurant. Acuna's wife reshared it on her story.
Rojas' next story was a mirror selfie inside an elevator. She wore a strapless camouflage top paired with a white miniskirt, high heels and a handbag. In the background, Laborde exited the elevator.
The following story showed Rojas and Laborde clinking their champagne glasses. Laborde also reshared it.
Laborde posted two images, highlighting her attire for the night out. The first image showed the front view of her black halter-neck mini dress.
Like Rojas, Laborde also carried a handbag and wore high heels. The next snap featured her in a sideways pose, revealing that it was a backless dress.
Laborde and Acuna have two children, both boys, Ronald Daniel, born in 2020, and Jamal, born in 2022. They met in 2019 and married in 2023, the year the Braves outfielder won the NL MVP award.
Meanwhile, Rojas has been in a relationship with Jose Ignacio since 2017.
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria shares life messages
Aside from being the wife of an MLB star, Maria Laborde is also a model who has worked with brands like Calvin Klein. Notably, she earned the title of Miss Teen Carabobo in 2015.
Laborde often gives sneak peeks into her family life and fashion on her social media. However, she reshared two posts on her Instagram stories on Saturday, both not related to fashion and family.
The first was from the Instagram account love.quotes, a page with more than five million followers that shares quotes and relatable posts.
"I'm not everything I want to be yet, but I'm a lot of things I wanted to be 2 years ago. What a wonderful thing it is to realize that," the story read.
The next story was a portion from Thomas Lelu's Instagram post in July.
"DON IT BE IMPRESSED BY MONEY SOCIAL STATUS OR A JOB TITLE. BE IMPRESSED BY THE WAY SOME ONE TREATS OTHER HUMAN BEINGS," the post read.
Lelu is a French artist, author and creative director. He rose to fame with his witty, text-based works that mix humor, irony and pop culture. Lelu is best known for his handwritten quotes, like the one Laborde reshared.