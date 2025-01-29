Ronald Acuna Jr. sends 3-word message as ex-Atlanta Braves teammate recaps offseason

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is coming off an injury-riddled 2024 season, would be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming year. Meanwhile, as the offseason continues, Acuna Jr. occasionally interacts with his friends and former teammates on social media.

Acuna Jr. commented under a post from his former teammate Nicky Lopez on Instagram on Tuesday. Lopez shared several snapshots of his offseason moments with his 35K followers.

"Off-Season 🎥," Lopez captioned the post.

Some images featured Lopez with his wife, Sydney. The couple, together since their college years, tied the knot in November 2023 after dating for several years. Lopez also shared photos from his training sessions at the gym along with snapshots from a friend's wedding.

Ronald Acuna Jr. played alongside Nicky Lopez for a brief period during the 2023 season and commented on the latter's post.

“Nicky Lopez What’s up (NICKY LÓPEZ QLOQ),” Acuna Jr. wrote.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nicky Lopez's Instagram story

“mi hermano!!! Miss you my brother! Hope all is well 💪🏾🙌🏽” Lopez responded.

"See you soon my dawg," Acuna Jr. replied to the above.

Acuna Jr., a longtime Atlanta Braves player, has been with the team since making his MLB debut in 2018. On the other hand, Lopez joined the Braves in July 2023 following a trade.

However, in November 2023, Lopez was traded to the Chicago White Sox. After spending the 2024 season with the White Sox, he elected free agency.

Ronald Acuna Jr. actively working to recover from knee issues

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2024 season was limited to just 49 games after suffering a knee injury in May. The Atlanta Braves initially believed it to be knee soreness but further evaluation revealed a torn left ACL. The injury required surgery and ended his season.

Now, the Braves star is actively working toward recovery from his second season-ending knee injury. On Tuesday, Acuna Jr. shared a clip from his rehabilitation program on Instagram.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s instagram story

In the video, Acuna Jr. was seen working out as he pushes to return before the 2025 season begins. Last season, he posted a .250 batting average, .351 OBP, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 27 walks across 192 at-bats with the Braves.

