Ronald Acuna Jr. stirs debate after Jarred Kelenic's hustle controversy amid unequal treatment drama

Ronald Acuna Jr. is currently out of the lineup as he recovers from injury, while his Atlanta Braves have gotten off to a slow start. Despite not playing in the game on Saturday, Acuna Jr. made himself part of the story after making a controversial comment about a teammate.
Outfielder Jarred Kelenic was thrown out at second base during the Braves' win on Saturday night, and it was because he started jogging after believing that he had hit a home run.
Mark Bowman, a beat writer for the Atlanta Braves, shared Snitker's response on whether he disciplined Kelenic for not running hard.
"Was I supposed to," Snitker on potentially disciplining Kelenic.
Acuna Jr., who has been benched in the past for not hustling, seemingly alluded to that in his response.
"If it were me, they would take me out of the game," Acuna commented
All of this occurred just hours before the Braves faced the Minnesota Twins in the series finale. Acuna has deleted his message, but screenshots are circulating on social media.
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s cautious baserunning approach shot down by Braves GM
Ronald Acuna Jr. stole 73 bases during the 2023 season, setting a single-season record for the Braves.
Acuna has made it clear that he plans to be cautious on the basepaths when he returns from ACL surgery, but general manager Alex Anthopoulos is not buying it.
Anthopoulos spoke to ESPN and shared candid remarks about it.
"I'll believe it when I see it," Anthopoulos said.
"He's just such a good base-stealer," Anthopoulos added. "From a medical standpoint, if he's cleared and he's fine, I think he'll find a sweet spot that makes sense for him. But we haven't told him anything specifically. Once he's back, the plan is that he's back with no restrictions."
Acuna Jr. is a former National League MVP, and the Braves clearly need him back in the lineup. It will be interesting to see if these recent comments create a stir in the clubhouse.