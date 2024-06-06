Ronald Acuna Jr. thanks God following ACL surgery, on track for lengthy recovery

Ronald Acuna Jr. underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL, the second time he's had to endure such a procedure in his MLB career. Fortunately, it was a different knee this time but it still robs him of plenty of potential playing time. Acuna dropped a snap after the surgery, which was shared in a tweet by MLB reporter Hector Gomez.

The tweet showcased Acuna Jr. out of surgery, so it was successful. Doctors were able to repair his ACL and set him on the path to recovery. Acuna's caption translated to English read:

"Thank God, you've been so good to us."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is just the first step in recovery. Torn ACLs are one of the most difficult injuries to come back from in all sports. Many players don't return with the same explosiveness they had before. Regardless, they have to endure significant downtime.

Trending

The shortest time frame is roughly eight months, but it can take up to a full year before athletes get back from this injury. That means the Atlanta Braves star and reigning NL MVP is staring at a long distance between himself and his next MLB outing.

Ronald Acuna Jr. opens up on difficult injury

Ronald Acuna Jr. is looking at a difficult road back to the MLB, and he's particularly emotional about having to go through this process again. He endured a torn ACL in 2021, when the Braves won the World Series.

Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL

He said, via Yahoo! Sports.

“All that support finds me crying at home by myself, and the reason that’s happening is because I feel like I’m the one abandoning the team,” Acuña Jr. said Thursday through translator Franco Garcia. “It feels like I’m the one letting everyone down.”

Acuna was not having the greatest year, but he is the reigning MVP and one of baseball's most electric players. It will be interesting to see how he returns to his speed-based game once he recovers from an ACL tear in a different knee. The Braves will now need to look for a replacement, something that makes the outfielder a little upset.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback