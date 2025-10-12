Ronald Acuña Jr. and wife Maria Laborde share intimate embrace under the tropical sunset during dreamy coastal getaway

For the first time since Ronald Acuna Jr. made his MLB debut, he won't be playing in October (unless because of injury), and that means an early vacation with his family. Acuna Jr. and his wife, Maria, have jetted off to the Bahamas and have been spending quality time at Bimini Beach.
On Saturday, Maria shared intimate photos of the couple from their time at the beach, enjoying a serene beachside sunset. Acuña and Maria were captured having an affectionate embrace under a wooden swing in the evening.
Both were in coordinated resort looks. Acuña wore a breezy floral shirt and matching shorts, while Maria was in a sleek white skirt and fitted top. In another image, the couple is lounging close together under a sand-lined terrace. Maria also snapped a scenic shot with a boat in the distance.
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria met in 2019 through mutual friends. After dating for four years, they got engaged in January 2023. Maria is a former Miss Teen Carabobo and has modeled for brands like Mango, Zara, and H&M.
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria got married under unusual circumstances
The Braves were doing well in the 2023 season, and it was almost certain that they were heading to the postseason, which they did later. Maria was with Ronald Acuna Jr., but her visa was expiring. Due to U.S. immigration laws, she was required to leave the country by the end of the month.
This would have led to the separation of the Braves slugger from his wife and two children, namely Ronald Daniel and Jamal for few months. To avoid this, the couple decided to marry on Aug. 31, 2023.
Acuña Jr. asked his manager to make the necessary arrangements for a private wedding ceremony in California just hours before Acuña's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Interestingly, later that evening, Acuna hit a grand slam. With that, he also became the first MLB player in history to register a 30-60 season, hitting 30 home runs and stealing 60 bases in a single season.