“Rooting for a comeback story for the ages” “Here comes some angry strikeouts” - Seattle Mariners fans divided as team calls up Jarred Kelenic, who struggled on MLB roster in 2021

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic has had a rough MLB career so far. He appeared in 93 games for the Mariners in his rookie season last year and had a slash line of .181/.265/.615 with 14 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 106 strikeouts.

Kelenic spent time going back and forth Triple-A and the main roster this year. He's played in 40 games this year with a measly stat line of .124/.187/.452 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. In his 86 games played with the Tacoma Rainiers, he's currently batting .295/.365/.922 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs.

After a dismal 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics, the playoff contending Seattle Mariners made a few moves to their main roster. They recalled Jarred Kelenic and selected the minor league contract of Luis Torrens. They also optioned Taylor Trammell and designated Jake Lamb for assignment in the process.

Ryan Divish @RyanDivish Jarred Kelenic is being recalled from Class AAA Tacoma. He’s here in Oakland. Jarred Kelenic is being recalled from Class AAA Tacoma. He’s here in Oakland.

"Jarred Kelenic is being recalled from Class AAA Tacoma. He’s here in Oakland." - @ Ryan Divish

After a dismal 2021 campaign, Seattle Mariners fans remain divided about the young player's future with the main squad. Some are questioning his inclusion, while others are rooting for him to find his form.

Jay Bougetz @JayBougetz @RyanDivish I know this might sound odd, but I honestly think it will work this time. This kid will rake, but most importantly, he is an upgrade over current options. @RyanDivish I know this might sound odd, but I honestly think it will work this time. This kid will rake, but most importantly, he is an upgrade over current options.

Fans are divided over the former high-ranking prospect. However, Seattle Mariners skipper Scott Servais expressed his confidence with Kelenic in an interview with the Seattle Times.

“Jarred has put together a pretty good run at Triple-A. He’ll get a chance to play. He will probably not play every day for us, but we’ll mix him in and it gives us the opportunity to give guys a break," he said. (Interview via Seattle Times)

CoachMark @beermakebirdies @RyanDivish He is going to be a big part of this playoff run. @RyanDivish He is going to be a big part of this playoff run.

TTT3 @DKezzz83 @beermakebirdies @RyanDivish Nope remember buddy he sucks and can’t hit ML pitching. @beermakebirdies @RyanDivish Nope remember buddy he sucks and can’t hit ML pitching. 😂😂

Swooper @seaoctomanagain @RyanDivish JK's been tearing it up in AAA. He's got the arm for the outfield so let's hope he can get his head around the pitching in the Bigs. Good vibes only. @RyanDivish JK's been tearing it up in AAA. He's got the arm for the outfield so let's hope he can get his head around the pitching in the Bigs. Good vibes only.

Kelenic would certainly have the work cut out for him as the Mariners are in the hunt for the playoffs but have faltered recently.

Seattle Mariners' race to the finish line

The Mariners are in a concerning spot at the moment. They've won just four of their last 10 games, including two losses each to the bottom dwelling Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics.

George Jarjour @GeorgeOnTap



I mean this would be the fairy tale ending..



I believe.



But the question is do you believe?



#seausrise Jarred Kelenic about to rise from the ashes and save the Seattle Mariners offense?I mean this would be the fairy tale ending..I believe.But the question is do you believe? Jarred Kelenic about to rise from the ashes and save the Seattle Mariners offense? I mean this would be the fairy tale ending..I believe. But the question is do you believe? #seausrise https://t.co/OFsaWGnLUk

They still hold the final Wild Card spot in the American League, but the Baltimore Orioles are hot on their tails and are just four games behind. With the rest of their schedule including other lowly teams in the Royals, Rangers, and Tigers, the Mariners' finishing ability will be put to the test in the final weeks of the season.

