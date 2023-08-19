Ross Stripling Injury Update: Giants pitcher heading to IL with mid-back strain

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants announced that they had placed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day IL. Stripling is dealing with a mid-back strain that will remove him from the rotation.

The Giants called up Sean Hjelle and infielder Casey Schmitt in a corresponding move. Hjelle has appeared in 11 games for the Giants this season but struggled. He has compiled a 2-1 record with a 7.79 ERA.

On top of Ross Stripling heading to the IL, the Giants have placed pitcher Ryan Walker on the paternity list. Per MLB, players on the paternity list can miss a maximum of three games, so Walker should be back in the rotation soon.

Ross Stripling has not been himself this season

This is Ross Stripling's first season with the San Francisco Giants. He was signed in the offseason as a free agent after spending three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was great for the Blue Jays in 2022. Stripling appeared in 32 games, compiling a 10-4 record with a 3.01 ERA on 134.1 innings of work. It was a career-high in terms of record and ERA.

This season is a bit different not. Stripling is struggling mightily. He has appeared in 19 games this season and has an 0-5 record. He has a 5.29 ERA on 78.1 innings pitched.

Stripling was roughed up in his last outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He lasted six innings, giving up five runs on 11 hits while giving up three home runs.

This is one of the hardest player drop-offs this season. From being lights out last year to not having a single win under his belt with less than two months left in the regular season. Hopefully, Stripling can get healthy on the IL and return with some confidence.