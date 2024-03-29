“Roux is a Pirates fan” - Fans react as Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne offer a glimpse into their cozy moments with furry companion

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne, along with their dog Roux, have, once again, captured attention on social media. In a recent Instagram post shared through an account dedicated to their dog, Dunne shared fun photos of her and Skenes sharing time with their pooch.

"I really am that girl💁🏼‍♀️🐾 #woof #dump #food" - @thatgirlroux

The social media page created for the lovely canine currently sits at around 12,000 followers on Instagram. Fans extended their lovely reactions toward Roux.

"Roux is a pirates fan" - @conlan.odonoghue

"First gets a cookie right" - @jake_kurzweg

"I love hers so much. I have the same breed" - @mfrazer_

"Hi Livy! Big gymnastics fan! Wanted to say hi! Your pup is the most precious! - @andreamariesierra

"Did you enjoy your mud bath? - @aartinitin0210

"There she is!! Missed her woof woof!" - @jbcaldwema

"Fast and the woofiest" - @djguckers_12

"So adorable" - @martinjones113

Ever since Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and social media influencer and gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne started dating in the second half of 2023, their young canine has been integral to the couple's social media life.

Paul Skenes' noble mission for 2024

After being drafted as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of LSU, Paul Skenes certainly has a lot to live up to. The Dick Howser 2023 winner is considered to be the top pitching prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

With all the expectations pinned on the young hurler, Skenes has found a noble cause as he embarks on his professional career. The California-native has pledged to donate $100 to the Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout he records this season.

The Gary Sinise Foundation was created by actor Gary Sinise, who famously starred as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump," to aid defenders of the country, veterans, first responders, and their families.

The young Pirates pitcher shared that he aims to raise at least $100,000 for the calendar year. While it is uncertain if or when he'll be called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates' main roster, it is certainly refreshing to see young players contribute to the community and use their platforms to help those in need.

