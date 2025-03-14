Royals 1B sends open warning to game makers as he tries MLB The Show 25

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino poked fun at the 2025 version of MLB The Show ahead of its release on Friday. The video game, considered the leading MLB-based video game in the industry, has a track record of getting some of baseball’s finer details wrong.

Pasquantino dropped a post on X, warning game makers about a crucial flaw:

“MLB the show comes out in 32 minutes and I’m really just hoping they got my batting stance right this year.”

The playful jab echoes some of the most common criticisms among fans and gamers. Game aspects like player appearances, batting stances and pitching motions are among the main complaints from fans and gamers.

With this year’s release, MLB The Show hopes to boost fan engagement, Vinnie Pasquantino included, by delivering a high-quality product that fans will come to love.

MLB The Show 25 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. However, no announcement has been made regarding a PC version. The game retails for $69.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

MLB The Show 25 will be available to the general public on Friday for customers who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition. The full game will be available on Tuesday.

Vinnie Pasquantino's video game counterpart suffered a similar injury to the real Royals 1B

Vinnie Pasquantino is a noted video game aficionado. In addition to playing MLB The Show, Pasquantino is also an avid NFL fan. He enjoys playing the Madden video game series, creating a player based on himself.

However, in a comical twist, Pasquantino’s video game counterpart suffered an eerily similar injury to the one the real Royals slugger sustained on the baseball field.

In 2023, Pasquantino posted a clip on X in which his fictional counterpart, a quarterback for the New York Jets, sustained the injury.

“You’ve gotta be kidding me,” the Royals first baseman captioned his post.

The real Pasquantino also sustained a torn labrum in June 2023 while playing for the Royals. He underwent surgery to repair the injury, effectively ending his season.

While Pasquantino recovered and got back on the field, there’s no telling if the fictional NFL version made it back to the gridiron. Nevertheless, the bizarre coincidence left Pasquantino with a lingering sense of déjà vu.

Hopefully, the real and fictional Pasquantino can stay off the injured list this upcoming season.

