Royals captain Salvador Perez discloses regimen keeping him at peak performance at 34

Veteran Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is gearing up for his 14 major league season. The nine-time All-Star will turn 35 in May but shows no signs of slowing.

Despite his age, Salvador Perez had one of his best MLB seasons last year. He hit 27 home runs and had 104 RBIs, the second-highest offensive numbers of his career after his record-breaking 2021 season.

Perez, who joined the team for his 15th Spring Training earlier this month, disclosed how he manages to maintain his peak performance at his age. In a conversation with MLB Network Radio, Perez said:

"I think the love I got from this game, you know, every offseason you put in the work to get ready for 162 games in the season. I know people coming to me and telling me about my age. I'm about to be 35 but I don't feel 35. I feel like I still have a lot of years in this game. The way that I love and the way that I like to play this game makes me get ready every day."

Talking about his offseason regimen, the World Series winner said:

"I sacrifice myself. It's a lot of work. I think everything starts in the offseason when you prepare yourself and you sacrifice yourself, everything's gonna come after that."

The Royals made the postseason last year for the first time since winning the World Series in 2015 and Salvador Perez was one of the driving forces in the team with MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr.

Salvador Perez sets World Series goal with Royals

Although Salvador Perez earned a fifth Silver Slugger award and a ninth All-Star selection last year, the veteran catcher had his eyes set on a second World Series ring with the Royals.

“I think individually, at this point, all I want to do is win a World Series,” Perez said. “I thank God for all the awards -- Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, All-Star Game. But the biggest thing right now is to win, go back to the playoffs and win the World Series.”

One of the most decorated catchers in the game, Salvador Perez was the hero for the Royals in their Fall Classic triumph in 2015, earning him the World Series MVP title.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old is adamant about making another trip to the World Series and the Royals fans have every reason to believe the man who has done it all in his illustrious career.

