"Royals fan or not. That’s fire" - MLB fans amazed by the renderings of Royals' proposed new ballpark 

After years of speculation, the Kansas City Royals have finally found a suitable spot in downtown to built the new proposed ballpark, which has gotten the fans excited.

The Royals unveiled their plans to construct a new ballpark and entertainment area around it in the Crossroads District in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday.

Kansas City Royals CEO/chairman John Sherman said:

"Kansas City is a special place. We have outperformed many of our peers for our care for the heart of our city. Look at the residential growth downtown and the dynamism of the development and redevelopment of the Crossroads. The arts, the music, the food and drink."

He continued:

"I believe in my gut that the timing is right for the Royals to become residents of the Crossroads and neighbors to Power & Light, 18th & Vine and Hospital Hill, helping to further connect the cultural center for our great city."

Sherman concluded:

"We’re thrilled to announce our plans to contribute community dynamics, an incredible fan and stadium experience, and long-term growth to the Crossroads -- a neighborhood ballpark home to the Royals that will stand strong for the next 50 years here in Jackson County." -

Fans took to social media platform X to voice their excitement at the latest developments in Kansas City.

Here are some of the reactions:

According to Jonathan Ketz, a senior journalist with Fox4 in Kansas City, Jackson County might have to pay $5.13 billion over the course of 40 years for a new Royals stadium. Even though that is less than the $6.41 billion that was first made public, it is still a significant amount for a new state-of-the art ballpark.

"Royals fan or not. That’s fire" - CloseAgain_23

Grand Boulevard to the west, Locust Street to the east, Truman Road to the north, and 17th Street to the south defines the 17.3-acre plot of land that will become the new ballpark for the Royals.

It would include the former Kansas City Star printing press facility located at 1601 McGee St., which is close to the Power & Light District on the south loop of downtown.

Business owners in the Crossroads are skeptical of the proposed new ball park in downtown Kansas City

Business owners in the Crossroads were also interviewed by Alex Love of KCTV5. They voiced concerns about their establishments and the potential effects of an MLB stadium construction on the neighbourhood as well as the business offices at the proposed site.

"To put a stadium in this neighborhood would destroy this neighborhood as far as the culture built down here for the last 25 years. It's going to displace so many businesses and neighbors." - Matt Adkins (a local liquor store owner)

In April, Jackson County voters will cast their ballots to determine whether or not to keep paying a sales tax that funds the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs, the current Super Bowl champions. Voters will now have to decide whether to approve the new downtown stadium through a referendum on the sales tax.

