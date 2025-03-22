Royals insider predicts Bobby Witt Jr. unlocking new level with $8.8M new teammate

Kansas City Royals slugger Bobby Witt Jr. is coming off a fantastic 2024 season. He started all but one regular season game, hitting .332/.389/.588 with 45 doubles, 11 triples, 32 home runs, and 109 runs batted in.

It was good enough to put his name in the American League MVP race. However, he would end up losing to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and came in second place.

For Witt, he could see a boost in his offensive statistics this season. He is set to bat second with $8.8 million slugger Jonathan India hitting leadoff. KC insider Anne Rogers believes India hitting in front of Witt will be huge.

"I can't overstate how important having a leadoff hitter is in front of Bobby Witt Jr. hitting second. Witt recorded 709 plate appearances last year and 433 of them were with the bases empty," said Rogers.

While he had no problem hitting RBIs, plenty of Witt's plate appearances were with nobody on base. If he can get some people on base, it would really open up the scoring for the Royals.

"He is your AL runner-up MVP. You want someone on the bases when he is at the plate and Jonathan India has shown nothing but that this spring. He has gotten on base with walks, singles, [and] he's had some leadoff homers" she added.

Do not be surprised if Witt's numbers jump off the boards this season. He has the chance to do a lot of damage with people on the basepaths.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the AL as an early MVP favorite

Kansas City Royals - Bobby Witt Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Bobby Witt Jr. has some huge expectations this season. He and the Royals have the opportunity to reign supreme over the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, and Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

With what he did last season, plenty of experts are penciling him in to continue his dominance. He comes into the new season as the early favorite to win the American League MVP Award.

He is currently favored to win the award ahead of Aaron Judge and Gunnar Henderson. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be someone to watch out for as he enters the final year of his contract.

It will be interesting to see if Witt can live up to the hype. He is only heading into his fourth season and has become one of the game's best.

