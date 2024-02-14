Royals release new pictures of proposed $2 billion stadium project in downtown Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals just released the new renderings of their new ballpark at the Crossroads location. The newly proposed $2 billion ballpark is surrounded by Grand Boulevard to the west, Locust Street to the east, Truman Road to the north, and 17th Street to the south. This will bring the ballpark closer to the city's entertainment area.

“The arts, the music, food and drink. I believe in my gut that the timing is right. I believe the timing is right for the Royals to become residents of the Crossroads district. We are thrilled to announce our plans to contribute to community dynamics and long-term growth for the Crossroads," Royals owner John Sherman said.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sherman continued:

"We're the second-smallest city with both an NFL franchise and Major League Baseball club and we want to sustain ourselves as a major league city. We want these franchises to thrive here for another 50 years."

Ellen Cagle shared a picture of the current scenario of the location and mentioned the buildings situated there would be torn down for the ballpark construction.

Expand Tweet

The former Kansas City Star Press Pavilion property along Interstate 670 will be demolished to make way for the $2 billion ballpark. The ballpark will be a few blocks away from T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

The planning of the ballpark includes team offices, a conference center, corporate offices, a hotel, and residential and entertainment venue space, per LWOS.

For financing, the Royals owner will invest over $1 billion in the new ballpark. The Jackson County voters will decide whether to issue a new 3/8th sale that would help finance the cost of the ballpark.

Kansas City started playing at Municipal Stadium in 1969, moved to Kauffman Stadium in 1973, and completely transformed the current ballpark from 2009 to 2012.

More about the Kansas City Royals' new ballpark and Patrick Mahomes reaction to it

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to its fourth Super Bowl victory on Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers and he was elated to see the plans for the new ballpark.

Mahomes tweeted:

Expand Tweet

In the heart of the city, the new field for the Royals will house 34,000 fans (3,000 fewer than the Royals' current home, Kauffman Stadium). The Royals management is hoping that the construction of the ballpark will be done by 2028.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.