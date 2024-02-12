Patrick Mahomes' three Super Bowl-winning teams ranked from worst to best 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and by god, they had to work hard for this one. They've now won three Super Bowls in the past five years. Kansas City is the first team in nearly 20 years to win the Super Bowl two years running. The road to the three-peat will shortly begin, and how can you compete against Mahomes?

The three Chiefs teams that have won rings with Mahomes have been completely different. The path to success was never the same, and the Chiefs have shown they can win any which way. Let's rank the three Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl-winning rosters.

#3. 2023 Chiefs:

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

This was such a weird season for the Kansas City Chiefs, the narratives were completely flipped. The historically great offense and play by the quarterback was scarce as several drops and receiver mistakes cost the team several games. But, Steve Spagnuolo produced his greatest act in 2023 as his defense was played at an all-time high for the Chiefs.

This was the first time Patrick Mahomes had to go on the road in the playoffs as trips were made to Buffalo and Baltimore. The Chiefs scraped by in those two games and rode their luck at times, and Super Bowl LVIII was complete chaos. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs offense were completely untouchable after the untimely 49ers punt fumble.

The youthful Chiefs defense led by Chris Jones who may have played his final game for the team deserves credit for 2023.

#2. 2019 Chiefs:

AFC Championship - Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs

One of the most interesting Super Bowl-winning teams in recent memory. When you become a dynasty, the first Super Bowl ring is the most important. Everything started from that comeback vs. the Houston Texans. Patrick Mahomes was down by 10+ points at various moments during the three games against the Texans, Titans, and 49ers, 10+ points won all three games.

Six straight wins to end the 2019 regular season booked that home advantage, the Arrowhead crowd was pivotal to the comebacks in the divisional and championship games. The year 2019 was when the Chiefs were all about airing it out and getting the ball to Kelce and Hill. The run game was more important in the 2022 and 2023 seasons compared to 2019.

The AFC Championship loss to the Patriots a year earlier did not affect the morale of the team as Andy Reid always believed in his guys.

#1. 2022 Chiefs:

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

You can seriously make the case that 2022 Patrick Mahomes was the greatest QB season of all time. The trade of Tyreek Hill was the biggest talking point of the 2022 off-season; however, Mahomes threw for a measly 5200+ yards and 41 touchdown passes as the Chiefs locked up the one-seed and bye. Mahomes did not throw any interceptions in the 2022 post-season and was perfect in every way.

Patrick Mahomes's injury in the divisional against the Jaguars should have been a big deal, but Mahomes was perfectly fine with one leg. The reignited injury in the Super Bowl was ignored when Mahomes pulled off that famous scramble in the fourth quarter. The addition of Isiah Pacheco was simply huge for the team as he wore down defenses, Jerick Mckinnon had a huge role to play as a receiving back with nine touchdowns.

Spags's defense locked down the Jaguars and Bengals but struggled hugely in the first half vs. the Eagles. In the second half, the Eagles only scored 11 points as Reid and Spags took over and changed the game.

No question the 2022 Chiefs are one of the strongest Super Bowl-winning teams of the century.

