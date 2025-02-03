Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. pens sweet birthday tribute to wife Maggie

Bobby Witt Jr. is the starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals and he is one of the best young players in the game. Witt married Maggie Black, a personal trainer, on December 14 after dating her for several years.

It has been a busy offseason for Bobby Witt Jr. and his wife, but they had another reason to celebrate on Monday. The Kansas City Royals superstar shared some photos on Instagram of himself and his wife, Maggie, as he wished her a happy birthday.

The photos show the happy couple spending time together in many different settings, but most are sports-related. Maggie Witt is often seen at Kauffman Stadium to support her husband during home games for the Kansas City Royals.

Not only did Witt share some great photos, but he also provided a heartwarming caption on his post.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing Wife!! I love you! ❤️"

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie got married at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas, Texas, and there were more than 300 guests in attendance. The entire Kansas City Royals team was invited to the big day, and there were other MLB All-Stars that showed up as well.

The high school sweethearts have been through a lot together, including celebrating Witt being the second overall draft pick in the 2019 MLB draft. Bobby Witt Jr. earned his first All-Star Game selection in 2024 and also led the American League in hits (211).

He finished second in the 2024 AL MVP voting, behind Yankees' Aaron Judge.

Bobby Witt Jr. and wife Maggie enjoy Caribbean honeymoon

Witt Jr. and his wife decided to wait nearly a month before going on their honeymoon, but it was seemingly worth the wait. On Jan. 16, Maggie shared 15 photos on her Instagram page that showed the newly married couple enjoying their time in Antigua.

The couple was spending plenty of time on the beach in the shared photos and they also enjoyed many romantic moments. Since Maggie Witt works as a personal trainer, there was some time for working out during their honeymoon as well.

Witt Jr. will soon report to Spring Training as he prepares for the 2025 season. He will be playing his first season as a husband, but he's had Maggie's support since he entered the league.

