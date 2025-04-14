Royals vs. Yankees: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 14, MLB 2025

The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees are set for a three-game series on Monday night as they meet up at Yankee Stadium. It's been a solid start to the season for both, and this should be a competitive series.
It's still very early on in the 2025 MLB season, but these are two teams that should at least be making a push to the postseason. Here is a look at some of the key odds and injury concerns to help you make a prediction.
Royals vs. Yankees prediction
The Kansas City Royals are coming into this game with an overall record of 8-8, but they have gone just 2-3 in their last five games. Kansas City has really struggled on offense this season as they have scored just 52 total runs through 16 games.
Veteran Seth Lugo will be on the mound in this game, and he has gone 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA to begin the year. Kansas City will need to score in this game as they are facing a team that can slug.
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have belted 28 home runs to begin the season, and that has helped them go 8-7 to begin the year. The Yankees dropped two of three games against the San Francisco Giants, and they are looking to bounce back.
New York will need a good start from Carlos Carrasco to win this game on Monday, but he has gone just 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA to begin the year. This should be a game that features plenty of offense, and that will allow the Yankees to pick up a big win.
Prediction: New York Yankees 6 - 3 Kansas City Royals
Royals vs. Yankees odds
Money Line: Kansas City Royals +120, New York Yankees -145
Run Spread: Royals +1.5 (-175), Yankees -1.5 (+145)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-135), Under 8.5 (+115)
Royals vs. Yankees injuries
Kansas City Royals injury report
Jonathan India (3B): Day-to-Day (Quad)
Alec Marsh (RHP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)
Mark Canha (OF/1B): 10-Day IL (Left adductor)
Kyle Wright (RHP): 15-Day IL (Hamstring/Shoulder)
New York Yankees injury report
Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Elbow tendonitis)
DJ LeMahieu (IF): 10-Day IL (Left calf strain)
Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left Knee inflammation)
Clarke Schmidt (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder fatigue)
Royals vs. Yankees picks
There are a few different ways to make picks for this matchup, but focusing on the Yankees should be the way to go. Kansas City just won't be able to keep pace as the Yankees win the series opener.
Money Line: New York Yankees -145
Run Spread: New York Yankees -1.5 (+145)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-135)