Royce Clayton Arrest: Former MLB player involved in Rebecca Grossman trial booked on DUI suspicion

Former MLB pitcher Royce Clayton has been arrested on suspicion of a DUI. The former shortstop and current high school baseball coach was recently caught up in the case and trial surrounding Rebecca Grossman, who was charged with double murder for an incident in 2020.

Royce Clayton was taken into custody Sunday shortly after midnight. He was officially booked on "suspicion of driving under the influence" according to the LA Times. He was released a couple of hours later.

Royce Clayton booked after testifying for Rebecca Grossman trial

The reason Royce Clayton was involved with the trial was that he testified that he had been drinking with Grossman and her then-partner, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson. This occurred the day that she drove her car at excessive speeds through a crosswalk, striking and killing two young boys.

The local Sheriff’s Office did not identify the person they arrested as the former player, but records show that the date of birth matches the former pitcher, who played for the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and others.

Royce Clayton was arrested after a DUI on Sunday morning

However, a news release during that time did indentify Clayton as one of two people arrested for driving while under the influence. Clayton was an early witness in the trial of Grossman, proving that she had been drinking before she got behind the wheel.

Clayton's involvement ended there, though. He didn't drive to their house with them or go anywhere else with them. The double murder occurred just after they left the restaurant, so Clayton wasn't there for it.

He did testify that he'd learned of the fatal crash a few hours later when Grossman called him to talk about it. This is still a developing story, but the former player who also was a member of the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox was released very early Sunday morning.

