Royce Lewis Contract: Breaking down salary details of Twins breakout star

Royce Lewis, the Minnesota Twins’ breakout star, has been making waves with his outstanding performance on the field. The young talent inked a one-year contract with the team, worth $727,100 at the beginning of the 2023 season, ensuring him a guaranteed slary of the same amount.

This season has been nothing short of spectacular for Lewis, who has been on a remarkable hot streak. In the last eight games, he has accomplished a rare feat by hitting three grand slams, setting a new record in both the American and National Leagues. The last player to achieve such a feat was Lou Gehrig in 1931, highlighting the historical significance of his performance.

Did Royce Lewis break the record for most grand slams in eight games?

Lewis’s season total of three grand slams ties a Twins single-season record and places him second among rookies for the most grand slams in a season. His ability to deliver in clutch moments has not only been a game-changer for the Twins but also solidified his place as one of the most promising young players in the league.

Royce Lewis has tied Lou Gehrig’s 1931 record for most grand slams scored within an eight game stretch.

The 24-year-old’s resilience in overcoming injuries, including a torn ACL, has made his journey all the more inspiring. With Lewis’s impressive skills and incredible achievements, baseball fans can look forward to witnessing his continues success and contributions to the Minnesota Twins.

Royce Lewis has undoubtedly become a rising star in the world of MLB, and his future looks brighter than ever.