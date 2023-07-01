Minnesota Twins slugger Royce Lewis had to be removed from Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. He was seen grabbing his side while running out a grounder to first base.

The Twins have stated that Lewis will be placed on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. He'll be shut down until after the All-Star break but can return right after the break.

No move has been made official yet, but Jose Miranda was scratched from his Saturday start with the St. Paul Saints. Expect Miranda to join the team with Lewis on the IL.

This is the last thing the Minnesota Twins wanted to see. Royce Lewis has been spectacular for the team this year and is a large reason why Minnesota leads the American League Central.

Royce Lewis has been on fire

Royce Lewis has been seeing the ball well lately. Excluding Saturday, he is hitting 8-20. In 25 games this season, he is slashing .333/.361/.484 with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

Lewis missed much of last season as he tore his ACL for a second consecutive time. Many did not believe he could return from this injury, but he has prevailed.

Lewis has shifted his focus at the plate while recovering from his ACL tear. Instead of waiting for pitchers to make a mistake and mash it for a homer, he's fine with just putting the ball in play. He holds the team's highest batting average. His job is to get on base and let sluggers like Joey Gallo, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton drive him in.

Minnesota hopes Lewis' injury is minor and he'll be able to be back in the lineup after the All-Star break. The Twins will need him in the lineup if they hope to keep the lead in the AL Central.

