Royce Lewis gives props to Twins teammates Byron Buxton and Willi Castro, playfully calls out Jose Miranda and Cole Sands

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis was asked about his teammates during his appearance on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday. Even though he complimented two of his teammates, he playfully called out two other.

On Tuesday's "Louds Out," hosted by Ryan Spilborghs and C.J. Nitkowski, Lewis was asked to name the biggest consumer of junk food, best dressed and the ones with the best and worst music taste among his Twins teammates.

When asked about the junk food eater, Lewis said:

"Jose Miranda man. He likes eating those lava cakes from Morton's too much man. We enjoy those lava cakes a lot."

Spilboroghs' next question was regarding the best-dressed teammate, and Lewis named veteran outfielder teammate Byron Buxton:

"I think in terms of, you know, if you're going swaggy, I definitely say, like the swag is definitely Buck [Byron Buxton]. Like he comes in rolling in with some good stuff. Like he's got the fluffy shoes. Sometimes, like the slippers. He's definitely got the popped collars looking good."

Nitkowski asked the next question, enquiring about who has the best taste in music. Lewis said:

"I'm loving it when I see Willi Castro get on the speaker, on the mic, anything. This guy, man, sweet Willy man. He kills it."

Nitkowski followed it up by asking about the player with the worst music taste, to which Lewis replied:

"It is Cole Sands man. That guy, he's got to figure it out. You know, he puts a little too much country at times and it's the old school. It's the George Strait. He's a big George Strait fan."

Except for Castro, who joined the team in 2023 after playing for the Tigers for four seasons, the others have only played for the Twins in their careers.

MLB analyst heaps praise on Royce Lewis

MLB Network's top 10 third baseman rankings, according to The Shredder, had Jose Ramirez claiming the top spot, followed by Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Matt Chapman, Nolan Arenado, Max Muncy, Issac Paredes, and Eugenio Suarez.

Royce Lewis missed out on the rankings, but MLB analyst Mike Lowell heaped praise on the 25-year-old, even claiming the Twins third baseman has potential to be in the top five:

"If he [Royce Lewis] is healthy, he could jump to three or four."

Injuries have been a source of concern for Royce Lewis, who has missed 184 games in the last two seasons. The Twins agonizingly came close to a playoff berth in the recent season. They will be hoping for Lewis to stay healthy in the upcoming season for a playoff push.

