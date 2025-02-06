  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 06, 2025 14:34 GMT
Royce Lewis makes feelings known about his postseason projection, manifests for 'more' in upcoming MLB season with Twins - Source: Imagn

Minnesota Twins third baseman Joyce Lewis is committed to doing "more" than just helping the franchise make the postseason in 2025. The Twins couldn't make the postseason last year, finishing the season 82-80, good enough for the fourth spot in AL Central.

On Wednesday, Lewis reshared a post from MLB highlighting his Fangraphs projections for the upcoming season. The Twins star is projected to hit 26 home runs and 83 RBIs with a .767 OPS. The post from MLB was captioned:

"@RoyceLewis looks to bring the @Twins back to the Postseason in 2025!"
It seems Lewis wants to do more than just make the postseason, as he reshared the post, writing:

“Looking for more than just Postseason 🏆🎥👑. LET'S GOOOO!!” highlighting that he wants to help Twins win the World Series.

Lewis also highlighted his faith in the Twins roster.

“The world may not believe in us yet, but I sure do,” he wrote.
Royce Lewis' Instagram story

Royce Lewis projected to shift at first base by 2027

Royce Lewis didn't like when the Twins switched his position from third base to second base last season. His reason was coming from a competitor's perspective.

“It’s not about a position change more than just I don’t feel as comfy at the place that we’re in, in the standings," Lewis said at the time via Star Tribune. "If we were the White Sox, I mean, sure, let’s try something new if that’s what they want to do. But I don’t think we’re the White Sox. We’re trying to win a division.”
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins - Source: Imagn

However, now that he has some experience, don't be surprised if, at some point, he switches to second in the middle of the 2025 season. That's because there are a lot of infielders with the Twins coming out of the farm system.

To give them the opportunity, Dan Hayes of The Athletic projects that by 2027, the Twins will have him playing first. In the meantime, players like Brooks Lee, Jose Miranda and Willi Castro will all see their turns playing between second and third, based on the team's requirements.

It's not only Lewis who'll have to learn new positions. Several other franchises are also doing the same. For example, to prevent Bryce Harper from injuries, the Philadelphia Phillies chose to move him to first since the position demands less agility, thereby less chance of injuries.

