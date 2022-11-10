After years of calling for it, Automated Ball/Strike technology, or ABS, is being implemented at the AAA level as a test for the MLB. If the test proves that this system can improve accuracy without causing too much of a delay, we could see it in the major leagues sooner rather than later. This new technology has illicited a wide variety of responses from baseball fans.

The technology creates an automatic strikezone that teams can use if they so choose to challenge the home plate umpires call. This is a concept that has been around for years, especially given the prevalence of this technology on broadcasts of games. Now, the robot umps will get their chance to be tested in the minor leagues.

Joel Sherman reported the news of the new system and its plans for expansion on Twitter.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 MLB plans to have the Automated Ball/Strike (ABS) technology in all 30 AAA parks in '23. Current plan: Multiple times a week games will be only ABS. Multiple times: ABS with hitter/pitcher challenge system

MLB feels best data comes from AAA rather than lower minors. So this is strongest sign that ABS in one of these forms will be part of the MLB as early as '24 season depending on how the AAA testing goes, perhaps '25.

This caused an instant and passionate reaction on Twitter. Some fans see this as the clear future of the game, where mistakes in officiating can be almost entirely eliminated. Others see it as removing a very human element with a system that will make the game take longer and be less fun. Until we see this system in action, it is hard to say that either side is wrong.

Jud @Judman44 I fucking hate this.

Royals Weekly @RoyalsWeekly Yes! One step closer. Might make a trip up to Omaha to see it in action.

CJ Woodling @CJWoodling This is much needed! The system seemed to work great in the several AAA games I attended last season.

An added benefit of this implementation will mean that Statcast will be available in the minor leagues. This is something that MLB fans have been hoping for for a long time. It will allow more statistics and data on prospects to be available to the public.

Brennan Delaney @Brennan_L_D A) It takes like 15 seconds, it's not a replay challenge. B) Statcast for Triple A, baby. Hopefully it's MiLB wide.

tigermike1975 @tigermike1975 Getting closer…. Another thing I am evolving on…Since technology involved in the games is not going to go away and seeing so many games turn on a bad ball/strike call I think I am ready. I haven't seen it live so this with be worth an early season trip to Toledo.

Sports fans are naturally wary of change, especially in a league as historic as the MLB. For over a century, the game has been played a certain way. Many history-focused fans would see this as a step too far away from previous eras of baseball.

Daniel Zylberkan @danzyl66 Be careful what you wish for

Bob Ross @NorthstarFB99 So MLB wants to speed up the game with a pitch clock, only to slow it down again by letting pitcher/hitters challenge balls and strikes, and they wonder why no one watches?

Slowly but surely, the MLB is changing before our very eyes.

The MLB has to modernize to be able to compete with other sports leagues

Divisional Series - St Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves - Game One

Baseball used to be the most popular sport in the United States, and second place wasn't very close. Now, based on social media and television ratings, the MLB is likely the third most popular behind the NFL and NBA. This is a dropoff that has been brewing for decades and has no singular cause.

Changes like this ensure more accurate results that make the game easier to follow. Asking fans to ignore poor calls was not a strategy that was working. Only time will tell how well this technology improves the game that we all love.

