"Rule No. 1 - Don't lose money" - A look back at when Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez cut across billionaire Mark Cuban to seal the deal on 2021 season 12 of 'Shark Tank'

In season 12, episode 10 of "Shark Tank," former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez channeled his ultimate shark move. A-Rod cut across billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban to finalize a deal with a Texas-based company.

In January 2021, Emily and Cole Williams participated in "Shark Tank" to pitch their enterprise, Slice of Sauce. As the founders explained on the reality TV show, Slice of Sauce transforms traditional condiments into slices for sandwiches, burgers, and wraps. It helps children and adults enjoy their meals without the mishmash which happens when pouring condiments from a bottle.

While other panelists failed to recognize the utility of the company's product, Rodriguez liked the idea of the sliced condiments for mess-free food. Alex offered to invest $200,000, which would convert to 20% equity when the sales of Slice of Sauce reaches $1.8 million. However, Emily and Cole proposed A-Rod decrease the equity percentage from 20 to 15.

Amid the negotiations, Mark Cuban interjected to make a counteroffer. Rodriguez warned the couple that he would remove his offer if they were willing to learn about Cuban's offer. Emily and Cole made the decision to accept A-Rod's investment rather than consider Mark's proposal.

Alex Rodriguez, who is an ardent fan of investment guru Warren Buffet, went on to give investment advice to Emily and Cole Williams.

A-Rod said:

"Rule Number One: Don't Lose Money."

"Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One."

Among all the MLB players, Alex Rodriguez is known for his impeccable financial literacy. He has run an investment firm of his own since his 2016 retirement from MLB.

Slice of Sauce seems to have closed down their business after failing to finalize the deal with Alex Rodriguez

The Texas-based company Slice of Sauce was founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas. After the founders made an appearance on "Shark Tank," the company was in the limelight for its product.

"A sandwich game changer that will make your head spin…kidding! But we will warn you, the bold flavor may result in a big “mmm!” after that first bite." - Slice of Sauce

However, per reports, the deal with Alex Rodriguez was never finalized, which is likely the biggest upheaval. Slice of Sauce has seemingly disappeared. Their website is not serviceable, and there have been no developments regarding the products' availability in grocery chains. Additionally, Slice of Sauce's Instagram account has not been active since 2021.

