"Ruth quote is 10x better" "Judge is so much better" - MLB Twitter divided over Aaron Judge's 60th HR quote comparison with the legendary Babe Ruth; Judge becomes second Yankee to reach historic feat

Aaron Judge and Babe Ruth are now the only two members of the New York Yankees in history to reach the 60 home run milestone. Babe Ruth reached the milestone in 1927, while Aaron Judge hit his 60th of 2022 last night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan When he hit his 60th home run, Babe Ruth said: "Sixty! Count 'em, 60! Let's see some other son of a bitch match that!"



MLB analyst Jeff Passan took to Twitter to outline the stark differences in the reactions of the two players. Possibly forgetting that the two occasions were separated by no less than 95 years, the reactions were mixed.

Passan was trying to bring light to the fact that baseball etiquette has evolved over the past nine decades.

Nick Mordowanec @NickMordo @JeffPassan The Ruth quote is 10x better and aside from Maris and Judge, nobody did it without juicing. @JeffPassan The Ruth quote is 10x better and aside from Maris and Judge, nobody did it without juicing.

Babe Ruth is known for his alcoholism and womanizing tendencies. His well-known antics disgraced him in the eyes of many, and many baseball organizations sought to distance themselves from him after his career.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge is known for his humility and respect towards fans and fellow players alike. Rather than spending time between games drinking, you can likely find Judge working out or in the batting cage.

Some fans have even questioned whether Babe Ruth would even be taken seriously in the world of modern baseball. One Tweet remarked that Ruth was playing against "janitors" compared to modern day players.

shirasaki @shirasakiSP @JeffPassan Babe ruth was playing against janitors @JeffPassan Babe ruth was playing against janitors

But mostly, fans were taken aback at Passan's brash use of language. There were a few good Tweets where fans sarcastically reprimanding him for using Ruth's colorful language.

allmyteamsuck @allmyteamsuck @JeffPassan If you are trying to tell us that Babe is better than A. Judge, we already knew. @JeffPassan If you are trying to tell us that Babe is better than A. Judge, we already knew.

Aaron Judge currently has 60 home runs, 127 RBIs, and a batting average of .316. As he leads the league in all three of these categories, he is mere weeks away from capturing a Triple-Crown.

dylanlucci @Dyl168 @JeffPassan #99 will be next to #3 in monument park one day @JeffPassan #99 will be next to #3 in monument park one day

If he were to win, he would be the first player since Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

Aaron Judge is quickly becoming a living baseball legend

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

One thing is for certain, Judge is making his name as a modern day legend. If he continues on the break-neck trajectory that he has been on, there appears to be no way of stopping him.

As one fan summarized best, it is seeming increasingly likely that we will one day witness #99 hanging at Yankee Stadium right alongside #3. Additionally, Judge, who is only 30 years old, still has a lot of time to surpass Ruth.

