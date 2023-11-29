The Chicago Cubs have announced plans to bring on former MLB player Ryan Flaherty as their bench coach in 2024. The move comes after Flaherty was passed over for the role of Padres manager earlier this year after serving as the team's bench coach.

Flaherty, 37, has served as the Padres' bench coach since 2023 and has filled in as head manager during his time there. Flaherty was also considered a possible successor to outgoing Padres manager Bob Melvin.

"Ryan Flaherty is expected to be named Cubs bench coach, sources tell The Athletic. Flaherty was a finalist for the Padres managerial job that went to Mike Shildt. Had previously served as Padres bench coach. Now will hold the same role in Chicago under Craig Counsell." - Brett Ghiroli

With the move to Chicago, Flaherty will join the managerial staff headed by Craig Counsell. Counsell, a Wisconsin native, left his longtime position as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers to sign as the Cubs manager. Under his five-year, $40 million deal, Counsell will be the highest-paid manager in MLB next season.

San Diego fans seemed to enjoy Flaherty's departure, with one fan writing:

"Thank the lord he is gone."

"Eff that guy!!!! I’m so happy right now," another fan wrote on X.

Check out some more reactions:

After the disappointing season, Padres fans appear happy that Flaherty is moving on. A former first-round pick, Ryan Flaherty spent seven seasons in MLB, playing primarily as an infielder for the Baltimore Orioles.

Following the San Diego Padres' 82-80 finish to the 2023 season, Bob Melvin left the club to manage the Giants. During the interview process, it was reported that Flaherty's name was brought up several times. However, the managerial position was eventually handed to Mike Shildt, who managed the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018 to 2021.

Prior to his role as bench coach of the Padres, Ryan Flaherty served as a scout and development coach for the team. He played baseball at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Ryan Flaherty is the latest sign that the Cubs are making a push

After coughing up a Wild Card spot in the dying days of the 2023 season, the Chicago Cubs are committed to ensuring the same result does not come to pass again. Already vexed by the departures of names like Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger, the Cubs are making up for lost talent in coaching expertise.

Under Counsell, Ryan Flaherty will have the chance to manage under one of the most hyped managers of 2024. Making sure that the pressure does not get to them will be a priority for Cubs coaches next year.

