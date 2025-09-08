  • home icon
  • Ryan Mountcastle's wife Taylor gives 3-word reaction to Ariana Grande's linkup with Sabrina Carpenter at 2025 MTV VMAs

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 08, 2025 21:13 GMT
Ryan Mountcastle and his wife, Taylor (L), Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@taylormountcastle, Getty)
Baltimore Orioles infiedler Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, was spotted reacting to a snap featuring pop-stars Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter on Sunday.

Popular entertainment channel MTV hosted this year's edition of the Video Music Awards (VMAs) at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7. Many of the world's most popular music artists attended the glitzy event, including Grande and Carpenter.

The pair were spotted having a chat at the event. E! News posted a moment from their interaction on Instagram.

"We'll keep it short n' sweet. 🥺 Ariana Grande & Sabrina Carpenter at the #VMAs means everything to E!" the post read
Soon after, Taylor Mountcastle took to Instagram to share the same post to her story, along with a three-word reaction.

"what a duo," she captioned her Instagram story.
Screenshot of Taylor Mountcastle&#039;s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@taylormountcastle IG Stories)
By the time the evening ended, both artists had won three awards each. Grande won the "Video of the Year", "Best Pop" and "Best Long Form Video" titles, while Carpenter won her awards in the "Best Pop Artist", "Best Album" and "Best Visual Effects" categories.

Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, and the partners of other Orioles stars recently enjoyed a girls' trip to Nantucket Island

Earlier this season in mid-August, the Baltimore Orioles took on the Red Sox on the road. While the players remained fully focused on the action at Fenway Park, it appears some of their partners enjoyed a girls trip at Nantucket Island, which is about a four hour drive from Boston.

Infielder Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her travels.

"When the girls trip actually makes it out of the chat 🍸🦞🪻" Taylor Mountcastle captioned her Instagram post

Looking at the snaps, it appears Jackson Holliday's better half, Chloe, Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine Bishop, Jordan Westburg's spouse, Anna Claire, Grayson Rodriguez's wife, Madison, and Colton Cowser's girlfriend, Claire Wolford, all made it to the trip alongside Taylor Mountcastle.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Edited by Satagni Sikder
