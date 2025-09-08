Ryan Mountcastle's wife Taylor gives 3-word reaction to Ariana Grande's linkup with Sabrina Carpenter at 2025 MTV VMAs

Baltimore Orioles infiedler Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, was spotted reacting to a snap featuring pop-stars Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter on Sunday.Popular entertainment channel MTV hosted this year's edition of the Video Music Awards (VMAs) at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7. Many of the world's most popular music artists attended the glitzy event, including Grande and Carpenter.The pair were spotted having a chat at the event. E! News posted a moment from their interaction on Instagram.&quot;We'll keep it short n' sweet. 🥺 Ariana Grande &amp; Sabrina Carpenter at the #VMAs means everything to E!&quot; the post read View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSoon after, Taylor Mountcastle took to Instagram to share the same post to her story, along with a three-word reaction.&quot;what a duo,&quot; she captioned her Instagram story.Screenshot of Taylor Mountcastle's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@taylormountcastle IG Stories)By the time the evening ended, both artists had won three awards each. Grande won the &quot;Video of the Year&quot;, &quot;Best Pop&quot; and &quot;Best Long Form Video&quot; titles, while Carpenter won her awards in the &quot;Best Pop Artist&quot;, &quot;Best Album&quot; and &quot;Best Visual Effects&quot; categories.Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, and the partners of other Orioles stars recently enjoyed a girls' trip to Nantucket IslandEarlier this season in mid-August, the Baltimore Orioles took on the Red Sox on the road. While the players remained fully focused on the action at Fenway Park, it appears some of their partners enjoyed a girls trip at Nantucket Island, which is about a four hour drive from Boston.Infielder Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her travels.&quot;When the girls trip actually makes it out of the chat 🍸🦞🪻&quot; Taylor Mountcastle captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLooking at the snaps, it appears Jackson Holliday's better half, Chloe, Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine Bishop, Jordan Westburg's spouse, Anna Claire, Grayson Rodriguez's wife, Madison, and Colton Cowser's girlfriend, Claire Wolford, all made it to the trip alongside Taylor Mountcastle.