Ryan O'Hearn's wife Hannah shares Orioles star's hilarious reaction to young fan's question during birdland caravan

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn's wife, Hannah, took to Instagram to share a clip to her story, featuring the Orioles star's hilarious reaction to a young fan's question during a fan meet-and-greet at the 'Birdland Caravan'.

Screenshot of Hannah O'Hearn's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@hannahohearn IG Stories)

In the video shared by Hannah O'Hearn, a young fan asked the big leaguers what their favorite sport was, causing laughter from other fans in attendance. Ryan O'Hearn then took the joke a step further, hilariously naming golf as his choice of sport.

The 'Birdland Caravan' is an annual tour that Orioles players and staff take to better get to know their community. The event includes plenty of opportunities for fans to meet their favorite stars and other fun-filled activities. Usually, the event takes place on the last weekend of January, before the team heads off for spring training in February.

Ryan O'Hearn's wife Hannah posts series of cute snaps to usher in the new year

On Jan. 1, left-handed hitter Ryan O'Hearn's wife, Hannah O'Hearn, took to Instagram to share a series of cute snaps featuring her husband, as the couple ushered in the new year in each other's company. Reflecting on the memorable moments of the year gone by, Hannah raised a toast to more of the same in 2025.

"Grateful for every moment together in 2024. Here’s to more love, laughter, and adventure with you in 2025!🩶🥂

Per various sources, Ryan O'Hearn and his wife, Hannah, first connected virtually, via Instagram. They began dating in 2020 and went strong for two years before announcing their engagement in October 2022. The couple then tied the knot about a year and a half later, in February of 2024, in a private ceremony in Fort Myers, Florida.

O'Hearn finished the regular season with a .264 batting average, 15 home runs, and 59 RBIs, as his team, the Baltimore Orioles, enjoyed a strong 2024 season. Hannah O'Hearn was a regular at Camden Yards throughout the season, cheering her husband on as he took to the diamond day in and day out.

