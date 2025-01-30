Matt Holliday celebrates Orioles rising star Jackson Holliday & NIL athlete Ethan Holliday's new Adidas promo shoot

Seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday is a proud father, as both his sons, Jackson Holliday and Ethan Holliday, are about to take the league by storm. Jackson, who was picked first overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft, made his debut in the majors last year, while Ethan is expected to be picked first overall in the 2025 MLB draft.

However, it's not only the on-field stuff Holliday Sr. raves about. On Tuesday, Ethan became the first NIL athlete from baseball to sign with Adidas. The apparel giant is also having a deal in place with his brother Jackson, so it's a family thing. Adidas published a photo of both brothers on the field to make the announcement on social media.

Their father, Matt Holliday, reshared the above post, celebrating Ethan Holliday's new NIL deal.

Matt Holliday's Instagram story

"Signing with Adidas was a no-brainer," Ethan said in press release. "Seeing my brother sign with Adidas as a young player was special for our family, so to now have this opportunity myself is incredible. I'm honored and thankful, and I truly believe working with Adidas will help me take my game to the next level and reach the goals I've set for myself."

Jackson Holliday also celebrates Ethan Holliday's partnership with Adidas

Just hours after Ethan Holliday's deal with Adidas went public, Jackson Holliday took to Instagram and reposted the same.

Jackson's Instagram story

Ethan Holliday will debut the latest version of the ADIZERO Edge+ cleat.

The cleats have a bold blue and yellow colorway, a nod to Ethan's high school team. The forefoot of the cleats is covered in a vibrant yellow. The midfoot and heel sections incorporate a rich blue hue.

The cleat tips and parts of the Adidas branding are accented with white. The cleats also feature gold or metallic yellow straps and Adidas branding.

The cleats feature the brand’s energy-returning Lightstrike Pro cushioning for enhanced performance.

They are constructed with synthetic and textile uppers, along with synthetic outsoles equipped with TPU cleats for optimal traction. Retailing at $200, they are available for purchase at Dickssportinggoods.com.

