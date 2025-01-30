Ryan Pressly makes feelings known about Kyle Tucker after Chicago Cubs move

Pitcher Ryan Pressly left his home in Houston to fulfill his dream of playing for the Chicago Cubs. He was disheartened when the Houston Astros, where he played for seven seasons, asked to waive his no-trade clause, which meant that he had to leave his home and stay away from his family.

However, he got an offer from the Chicago Cubs, where he has rejoined with his teammate Kyle Tucker. Tucker joined the Cubs for the 2025 season after playing seven years in Houston. So, his situation was the same as Pressly, who shared his thoughts about the right fielder.

"Yeah, I mean, just an A-plus human being, you know, not the best fantasy football owner. I know that. But he's, you know, just a great guy to have in the clubhouse," Pressly said.

"And, you know, just, you know, he's going to end up being a really, really good player for a long time. I mean, everybody already knows he's a good player, but I think he's just now starting to scratch the surface. And I think he's going to go a long way. And, you know, I'm just glad I don't have to face him now. So I'm glad he's with us."

Ryan Pressly went to the Cubs in exchange for the minor league pitcher Juan Bello. The Astros has agreed to pay out $5.5 million of Pressly's $14 million salary in 2025.

Ryan Pressly wants Alex Bregman to join him and Kyle Tucker in the Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman remains a free agent, with the Houston Astros and the Chicago Cubs being the potential suitors for the first baseman.

In an interview, Ryan Pressly was asked about his thoughts about Bregman joining the Cubs for 2025. He sounded quite happy with the prospect.

"He was the heartbeat of that clubhouse in Houston and having him come to Chicago would be an amazing thing, I think, for us," Pressly told Houston Chronicle.

"However, I don’t know exactly what’s going on in his camp. Me personally, I would love to play with him again, just because he’s a solid dude and a great teammate, and his kid plays with my kids and our wives are close friends."

Pressly added:

"Having another familiar face on the team would be super helpful and that left side of the infield (with shortstop Dansby Swanson) would be really, really good. I still think we’re really good with or without him signing. But again, I would love to have him with us at Wrigley."

