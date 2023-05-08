Ryan Yarbrough Injury: Probable recovery period for Royals pitcher hit in the face

Ryan Yarbrough recently had to leave the field after getting hit in the face by a line drive from Ryan Noda. The incident took place during the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics game.

The incident happened during the sixth innings of the game. Ryan Yarbrough of the Kansas City Royals was the pitcher while Ryan Noda of the Oakland Athletics was the batter. His pitch was driven back to the mound with a speed of 106.2 mph from the bat of Ryan Noda. It immediately hit Yarbrough on the face and knocked him immediately to the ground.

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro and team personnel immediately rushed to his side. However, Yarbrough was able to walk back to the dugout on his own feet with some assistance. Quatraro further stated that Yarbrough was talking and was aware of what was going on.

He had some testing done at a local hospital and it seems that the pitcher avoided serious injuries to his face. However, the Kansas City Royals management might consider putting Yarbrough on the seven-day injury list for any concussion that he might have suffered due to the incident. It also gives him ample time to recover from the ordeal.

One positive thing that came out of the whole affair was that Kansas beat Oakland 5-1.The 31-year-old Yarbrough is expected to recover and join his team on the field very soon.

Ryan Yarbrough's MLB career

Ryan Yarbrough in Baltimore Orioles v Kansas City Royals game

Ryan Yarbrough is a veteran pitcher playing for the Kansas City Royals. He has developed his career by playing for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Royals. He showed his pitching skills to both these teams and became a valuable member of them both.

Yarbrough developed an earned run average of 4.41 with a win-loss record of 41-35 in his career. He also has 481 strikeouts to his credit. He is expected to resume his pitching skills when he eventually rejoins the team on the field.

