Ryan Yarbrough reveals what he'll do with his Dodgers ring now that he's a Yankee

Former Los Angeles Dodgers and current New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Yarbrough is set to receive his World Series ring over the weekend. The hard-throwing lefty pitched for the Blue Crew last season, until he was designated for assignment at the end of July.

Ad

Although he was not on the team when they won their World Series, he will still receive a ring. This is now his first WS ring, and as a member of the Yankees, he does not plan on showing it off to everyone.

Yarbrough sat with the crew at Foul Territory to discuss what he plans on doing with the ring. With the Bronx Bombers losing to the Dodgers in the Fall Classic, he will cherish it from the shadows.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Whenever I signed here, I was like, 'I will stash that thing away so fast.' And you know, maybe look at it later or something. But, you know, I definitely can't bring that thing around, for sure," said Yarbrough.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was a tough loss for the Yankees, and Ryab Yarbrough does not plan to bring it around his current team. They could not find their footing in that final series, losing 4-1.

"I'm sure somebody will, and you know, we'll have to just do it very discreetly if that's the case. But, we'll try and keep that pretty low key" he added.

Ad

Yarbrough explains that he will be more than willing to show any of his teammates if they ask. He just does not want to rub last year's loss in his current club's face.

Former Dodgers pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has stepped up for the Yankees this season

New York Yankees - Ryan Yarbrough (Photo via IMAGN)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has had to shuffle the pitching rotation this year. They lost their ace, Gerrit Cole, earlier in the season after he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil has also been bitten by the injury bug. He has been on the IL since spring training with a strained right lat. Marcus Stroman also sits on the IL with a knee injury.

The former Dodgers pitcher, Ryan Yarbrough, has stepped up for his club in a big way. He has started four games for the Bronx Bombers this season, posting a 2-0 record with a 3.06 ERA across 35.1 innings of work. He has helped his team win in three of his last appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More