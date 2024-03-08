Ryne Stanek free agency: Former Astros reliever agrees to deal with Mariners

Reliever Ryne Stanek is officially off the free agency market. The news comes as the Seattle Mariners announced that they have inked the six-foot-four right hander to a one-year deal.

MLB analyst Mark Feinsand was the first to report the news. With the acquisition, the Mariners seek to build on their solid bullpen, which put up a combined ERA of 3.48 last season, the second-best figure in the American League.

Ryne Stanek and the Mariners are in agreement on a deal

A 32-year-old with seven seasons of MLB experience, Stanek is set to play for a fourth different team when he turns up for the Seattle Mariners. It's expected that He will perform in a set-up role for closer Andres Munoz, who had 13 saves in 2023.

A member of the Houston Astros from 2021 until 2023, Stanek saw some high highs and some low lows in pitching. In 2022, the Missouri-native had a career season, pitching to a 1.15 ERA across 54 innings spread across 59 games.

However, last season, Stanek registered a 4.09 ERA, the worst qualifying season of his career.

Thanks for everything

Whle Stanek's poor showing last season undoubtedly contributed to the team not pursuing an extension with Stanek, the Astros' offseason moves also played a role.

In January, Houston signed esteemed San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million deal. As such, former closer Alex Presly will make the move to the set-up role, effectively nullifying the need for Stanek's arm in the Astros lineup.

Ryne Stanek's waiting game seems to have reaped rewards

Although we do not yet know the value of the contract in question, there can be no doubt that Stanek and his agents were employing a strategy.

In an offseason that has seen massive names like Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger hold off until the last minute, Stanek is another example of that approach paying off.

In Seattle, Stanek will join an energetic and young pitching corps. Experienced in playing teams in the AL West, Ryne Stanek will have multiple opportunities to play his former team this season.

If things work out better than they did in 2023, Seattle could serve as a long-term home for the relief arm.

