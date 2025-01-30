Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica drops 2-word reaction to Rays star Brandon Lowe's son Emmett's 'Picasso' moment

On Wednesday, New York Mets bullpen pitcher Ryne Stanek's wife, Jessica, dropped a comment on a post by Tampa Bay Rays star Brandon Lowe's wife, Madison. The post featured Lowe's son, Emmett, as he channeled his inner "Picasso" during a painting class.

"Picasso 🎨🖌️🖼️ 10/10 recommend taking your toddler to a painting class," Madison Lowe's Instagram post was captioned.

Reacting to the snaps, Jessica Stanek commented with a two-word reaction.

"Soooo cutie!!!!" Jessica Stanek commented.

Screenshot of Jessica Stanek's comment on Madison Lowe's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@madz_lowe)

Brandon Lowe and Ryne Stanek shared the locker room for the Rays during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Meanwhile, Stanek went on to play for the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and most recently the New York Mets.

Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica expresses her excitement to return to the Big Apple for the new season

On Wednesday, reports emerged that the New York Mets had decided to extend right-handed pitcher Ryne Stanek's stay with the organization, offering the 33-year-old a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Jessica took to Instagram shortly after, expressing her excitement to return to the Big Apple with the new season inching ever closer.

"back in a NY min 🤍🗽🍎🌆 #lgm," Jessica Stanek captioned her Instagram post.

Stanek had a decent 2024 season, finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record, a 4.90 ERA and 67 strikeouts. Having won the World Series once before with the Houston Astros, Stanek got quite close with the Mets this time around, as the team reached the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

However, it was not to be for Stanek and the Mets as it turned out, with the Los Angeles Dodgers flexing their muscles to win the pennant en route to their eighth franchise World Series title.

