“Does this mean Pete Alonso is back?”; “Bullpen is shaping up very nicely” - Fans react as Ryne Stanek agrees to a one-year deal to return to the Mets

Ryne Stanek split his 2024 season between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets. He started the season on a one-year deal with Seattle and was sent to the Big Apple in exchange for Rhylan Thomas.

Stanek had a shaky start but locked in during the last stretch of the regular season and postseason. Now, he will return to the Big Apple on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Stanek will further boost the club's bullpen. They also acquired former Atlanta Braves reliever, A.J. Minter, and both pitchers are strikeout machines.

It marks yet another move for a team that has kept busy since the free agency period started. They are shaping up to be a contender that fans will want to keep their eyes on.

"Does this mean Pete Alonso is back?," one fan posted.

"CP: Diaz, SU: Minter, SU: Nunez, RP: Stanek, RP: Garrett, RP: Butto, RP: SRF, RP: Young. Bullpen is shaping up very nicely, wouldn't say elite, but I feel like pending Diaz that's too 7ish," said another.

"I was hoping he'd come back," said another.

Fans are pretty happy seeing how this bullpen is starting to take shape. On paper, it's one of the better bullpen in the league, especially if everyone can stay healthy.

"He's a dawg. Nice move," said another.

"Solid and needed," said another.

"Now our BP is looking elite!," said another.

The Mets could continue to look for bullpen help as spring training slowly creeps up

New York Mets - Carlos Mendoza and Reed Garrett (Photo via IMAGN)

While the Mets have made moves to boost their bullpen, they may not be done adding arms yet. Owner Steve Cohen stressed his plan to add relievers during the team's Amazin' Day over the weekend.

There are still a handful of relievers on the open market that the club could turn to. David Robertson, Kenley Jansen, or Carlos Estevez could be options that interest the club.

If adding another arm is a plan the front office is still looking to make, they are likely to do so soon. Pitchers and catchers report in just two weeks with the rest of the team reporting a week after.

So far, this has been a great postseason for the Mets. While they still have some questions, the front office is poised to keep up the momentum they created in 2024.

